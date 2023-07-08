Do you know how safe C02 pipelines are? If not, ask residents of East Palestine, Ohio. Many of them are still ill or disabled due to the recent derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials.

Yes, these are different chemicals, but the results are the same, probably worse, with C02. Wolf and Navigator are two companies who want to build deep underground pipelines to carry liquid C02 through Illinois for storage in Decatur. Safety regulations will probably be completed in 2024 and they want to build the pipelines and storage units before safeguards are in place.

Their goal is to make money. C02 pipeline construction will destroy much of our precious farmland. They may go through environmental justice neighborhoods in our communities, such as Peoria. There is a proposal for a pipeline that will go under or through the Mahomet Aquifer, which supplies water to about 850,000 people, including the entire town of Normal. A leak in the pipeline could destroy our water supply for many years.

Do not let the state of Illinois become a dumping ground for hazardous materials don't want within their borders.

Marilea White, Normal