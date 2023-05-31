Perhaps the conversation regarding abortions should also include the male portion of the product of the fetus. Maybe a law requiring all males over the age of 16 should get a reversible surgical procedure called vasectomy and/or take a daily medication that will lower the number of sperm.

Why has the discussion on preventative measures only been on the shoulders of the woman? If these requirements were in place, perhaps the 'problem' would be lessened. Then also the child will need support thru their childhood.