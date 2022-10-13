LETTER: Don't give unions more power

How in the world did we get here? 57% of the voters approved it in 1970. Section 5 in the Constitution states that the retirement benefits can never be reduced. Even though times have changed and the pension benefits were becoming so overwhelming, our government could not keep up, it was enshrined in the Illinois Constitution and could not be debated or corrected.
If Amendment I is ratified, Illinois law would allow workplaces to require workers to pay dues to the labor union as a condition of employment. It would scrap the right-to-work law. Also, it would increase property taxes (at least $2,100 over four years for average-priced home.) It deprives parents of the right to have a say in children's education. It gives unions power over taxpayers. Don't vote on this until you check out the pros and cons.
B. P. Cline, Normal