LETTER: Don't forget what makes us women

Having been one of the “oppressed” women in the sixties, I most certainly rejoice in the great strides women have made in the last half century. Recognition must be given to those women of my generation and before who cleared the way for their sisters and daughters. We will forever be in their debt.

Unfortunately, in our quest for equality with men we forgot what makes us female. Suddenly feminine became worthlessness, motherhood became drudgery, nurturing became weakness, and selflessness became submissiveness. Being female is a precious gift with all the demands and responsibilities that come with it. If it had been easier, God would have given it to men.

With that in mind, our most important responsibility is to our children born and unborn. It is a time to nurture and protect the human child within us. She (or he) is innocent of any outside conditions or circumstances no matter how hurtful or beautiful.

So as you dictate, demonstrate, and legislate, remember what a wonderful creation you are. Allow your unborn child to be one too.

Winnie Jent, Bloomington