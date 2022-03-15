LETTER: Don't forget US oligarchs

While we are punishing Russia’s oligarchs for the Ukrainian invasion, let’s stop our recent rigged aggrandizing of USA oligarchs.

We don’t inherently begrudge wealth acquisition here at home. Up to a point, it’s part of our American Dream. But we are now experiencing growing, already wildly excessive, and horribly destructive income and wealth inequality.

Nine of the 10 lowest inequality nations are located in Europe or on the Europe/Asia border. The top 1% of European earners take only 12% of the total income, and the bottom 50% of earners take 22% of income. For comparison, in the USA which has more billionaires than any nation, the top 1% of earners take 20% of income, and the bottom 50% of earners take 10%. The lower inequality in Europe is attributed to the fact that Europe has not let its market economy overrun and dominate its representative democratic governance like we have here.

This is devastatingly ironic. Our unique and precious USA popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people is by far the form of representative democratic governance best suited to reliably bridling, harnessing, and fettering free enterprise capitalism; facilitating public interest fairness and competence; and sustaining an ever more perfect Union.

Unfortunately, we’ve increasingly been thoroughly neglecting and nearly forgetting our systemic fund-accounting-based interactive public budgeting and independent auditing national internal control process, and thereby excessively deregulating both our system of government and our major corporations. We must reverse our direction in this regard now.

Dick Haas, Pontiac

