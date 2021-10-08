LETTER: Don't destroy community asset

In regard to your management's self-serving editorial in the October 6 edition on the value of community newspapers, I throw a flag on the play. I recognize that the economy for print newspapers has drastically changed in the last decade. The Pantagraph is now clearly declining. Only two sports reporters, a deadline that prevents most scores from being in the paper, and the lack of coverage of local teams especially high school teams in your eight-county 60-community area on a consistent basis. You hire news people but their stories are dated by the deadline and the online coverage just doesn't cover it. Your sports team tries hard and needs more help also.