LETTER: Don't destroy community asset

In regard to your management's self-serving editorial in the October 6 edition on the value of community newspapers, I throw a flag on the play. I recognize that the economy for print newspapers has drastically changed in the last decade. The Pantagraph is now clearly declining. Only two sports reporters, a deadline that prevents most scores from being in the paper, and the lack of coverage of local teams especially high school teams in your eight-county 60-community area on a consistent basis. You hire news people but their stories are dated by the deadline and the online coverage just doesn't cover it. Your sports team tries hard and needs more help also.
Wake up Lee Enterprises, you are destroying a community asset and should not be patting yourselves on the back on the editorial page for putting forth a product that is clearly inferior to the Pantagraph of the past.
Bloomington-Normal deserves better than what has happened to the Decatur Herald & Review and the Times-Courier in the Mattoon-Charleston area. Work to get better, not praise yourselves for destroying the Pantagraph as we knew and treasured it.
Arthur Sievers, Monticello