Remember when George W. Bush had trouble reciting an old adage; fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. In 2024, voters must not be fooled again by Trump, his supporters, GOP officials whose complicity enables him as well as far-right media and internet entities that spread misinformation, disinformation and egregious falsehoods to further their own economic power and political influence.

Over the past 25 years America has become a kleptocracy dominated by plutocrats, autocrats, religious zealots and oligarchs. This is a result of an existential consequence of alarming factors; dangerous extremist Supreme Court rulings, voters who have been led astray by radical internet and media propaganda and lies, plus ominous Republican efforts to destroy public education by defunding and re-segregating schools, then replacing accurate science, history and government classes with outdated and false curricula to indoctrinate students so they’ll accept white nationalist authoritarianism.

Currently the House is controlled by GOP extremists and a speaker who worships the former insurrectionist Oval Office occupant running for a second presidential term. While Illinois’ 17 congressional districts have just three Republican representatives, two Central Illinois districts elected GOP candidates, Miller and LaHood, who are both Trump toadies. They supported the “stop the steal” scheme and voted along with most of their GOP colleagues not to impeach “Traitor Trump.”

Ongoing local, state and federal civil and criminal cases and investigations are proving Trump, most Republicans and Fox News can’t be trusted and must be held accountable for their wrongdoing, crimes and corruption. New but experienced leaders whose policies will restore democracy, unity and respect for laws and one another can save America, if we wise up and elect them.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington