LETTER: Don't add space to Bloomington library

I am disappointed with the action to add more space to the Bloomington library. Adding more space is a long term solution to a problem that is going to quickly disappear. The Library of Congress is currently digitizing all of its books that approach will pursue all libraries. Some high schools already have no books on their shelves.

The project has all of the shortcomings in common with the coliseum. Over $22 million is going to be spent on what is another long term mistake. The recent state subsidy of $5.68 million does not justify the project.

There is an explosion of new books being printed thanks to inexpensive technology. There is no reason to house all of them. Many of us love to hold and read paper books, but books share the same future as a buggy whip. Electronic tablets will replace paper books.

Digital textbooks now outnumber paper textbooks in colleges. Paper will be saved and prices are already falling. Law libraries have converted to computers as will other reservoirs of textual knowledge.

Donald Wilber, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0