Don’t take away children’s future.

We have been privileged to be a Unit 5 family for the past 13 years. Our oldest son graduated in 2021 from NCHS, our daughter will graduate this year and our youngest son is a freshman at NCHS. The quality support and accommodations our oldest son received while attending Unit 5 helped prepare him for attending ISU, where he is thriving without any accommodations. Our daughter gained friendships, leadership, and team spirit all while dancing for NCHS’ competitive dance team. She is also taking AP classes that have helped prepare her for college, for her future. Our youngest son is part of specialized services. He currently has the support required to help make him successful at NCHS. He is enjoying community outings which is imperative—it allows for him to create social learning experiences he could not get at school. It allows him to take what he is learning in the classroom and use it in real experiences.