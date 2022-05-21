LETTER: Don Knapp for circuit judge

Don Knapp is the best choice for circuit judge. He has a proven track record of serving with the goals of helping the local economy grow and keeping our community safe. He was instrumental in drafting the agreement which ultimately brought Rivian to our town and put a large employer back into the old Mitsubishi plant.

He also led the team of prosecutors through 11 murder trials, securing convictions in all 11 trials. In one of the more recent trials, Don and his team successfully obtained a 450-year sentence for a person who was convicted of harming children. Don knows what needs to be done to keep our communities safe and is not afraid to do it.

His integrity, fairness and support of police is unmatched. This is why the sheriffs in all five counties covered by this circuit, along with the Police Benevolent and Protective Association, are endorsing Don Knapp for circuit judge. As a police officer in this community, I fully understand and support the endorsement of Don Knapp by the Sheriffs and the Police Benevolent and Protective Association.

Paul Swanlund, Normal

