LETTER: Don Knapp for Circuit Court

Letter to the Editor

On Tuesday June 28th, the Republican Party will determine our representative for 11th Judicial Circuit Court. As former mayor of Eureka who now resides in Bloomington, I encourage everyone to vote for Don Knapp. Don is the best candidate to represent us. I have know Don for decades and can attest to his integrity. He is an honest man with family values. Living in Bloomington, I am grateful for the great public safety work Don Knapp has accomplished while in office. Please join me and vote to Elect Don Knapp.

Scott Punke, Bloomington

