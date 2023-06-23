According to the Cornell Law School website, The first Amendment states that:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Recently it was announced that the Town of Normal is sponsoring and promoting with taxpayer dollars an Uptown music festival. Fantastic. However, this family (children present near the discovery museum) friendly event is featuring as the main attraction, per the Town of Normal's own Facebook post, an on stage “drag show” and after party.

Fostering the relationship with the family friendly environments and drag shows has been making local headlines amongst school boards, state governments, and now our own local Town Council. The new religion of the left, “wokism,” is being adopted, funded, protected, promoted and supported by this town's leadership. If they want to self-fund an event, fine. But I doubt a Christia- themed event would be permitted or any gun show or event. Which are also constitutionally protected and would be self-funded.

As a volunteer for Operation Underground Railroad, the desensitization of children witnessing a drag show in schools or in a publicly funded event are profoundly damaging. Grooming children begins with exposure, using taxpayer money to expose them makes us all participants. I do not consent.

Chad Berck, Normal