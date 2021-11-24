LETTER: Do we still know right from wrong?

After searching to find a way to share an observation, I came up with a simple question. Do we still know right from wrong?

The rise of violence across the world, and in our neighborhoods, is threatening everyone. The poverty and lack of social justice for many crosses all boundaries. We hear reports of adults fighting on flights to a vacation, high school students fighting each other in the hallways and the saddest of all, acceptance of abortion of babies even at a full term birth.

By contrast there is the advancement of technology, from aerospace to recycling. No matter how much a cell phone can perform, it will never really replace the human connection in person. It is a sad loss of our humanity when we remain indifferent to violence and turn a deaf ear to the needs of the very poor and those without a voice.

The real social change is caring enough about each other that we support one another and build a society of respect. We have to remember that how we treat the defenseless is a reflection of how little we value ourselves. In this season of gratitude, why not start by thanking the "invisible" people in our daily lives? The people who have been working throughout the pandemic and helped us all continue to have some normalcy.

Let's return to our place of worship to remember that time out once a week for fellowship and learning what faith, hope and love is. And most of all, let our children and, grandchildren know that we love them.

Linda Howley-Skuby, Bloomington

