 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Do not reward Republicans

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

Do not reward Republicans. For years they have acted nothing but as traitors and treasonous to their country. On everything, and America does not reward traitors, they do not reward treasonous behavior and when an entire party continues for years to not do anything about it, they are complicit. From dog catcher to president, treason and traitors do not get rewarded and do not get to hold public office in America.

Vote blue or independent but most definitely not red Republican.

Jim Wilson, Bloomington

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News