LETTER: Do not reward Republicans

Do not reward Republicans. For years they have acted nothing but as traitors and treasonous to their country. On everything, and America does not reward traitors, they do not reward treasonous behavior and when an entire party continues for years to not do anything about it, they are complicit. From dog catcher to president, treason and traitors do not get rewarded and do not get to hold public office in America.
Vote blue or independent but most definitely not red Republican.
Jim Wilson, Bloomington