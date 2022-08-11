LETTER: Do good for as many as you can

This is in response to Lois A. Vetter's letter ("People have been brainwashed," August 5.)

What a great letter. Kudos for having the guts to write what many of us think and feel every day. There are many, many of us that have the exact same feelings, but we quietly go about our lives without all the complaints and name-calling that some on the left feel they have to do every day.

We are only here on this earth a short time and we choose to be happy, attend the church of our choice and we stand for the national anthem. We do not care about your color or your sexual preference. Be happy and do good for as many as you can, as long as you can.

Louise Eichwald, Bloomington