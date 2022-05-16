LETTER: Diversity of viewpoints is essential

We are indeed fortunate the Pantagraph has a letters to the editor section printed several times weekly allowing us to write and others to read a wide variety of local opinions. Most of us don’t become defensive when others disagree with us because in a free county diversity of viewpoints is essential, although science, history and facts may not support what some writers espouse.

However, it’s never appropriate to send writers anonymous letters or emails expressing displeasure with their right to present a differing opinion. Instead, send your letter to the Pantagraph explaining why you have an opposing view and they will print it including your name and city or town. That way all of us can evaluate how you formed your opinion improving our understanding of each other.

Currently many Republicans at local, state and national levels want to ban books, censor or whitewash school curricula and suppress speech that doesn’t conform to their conservative political and social standards. They advocate imposing their ideologies on society that are often devoid of facts and fairness denying women, workers and minorities personal freedoms our constitution guarantees.

Most of us want to preserve and protect our democracy while strengthening our union. By eliminating foreign interference in our elections, propaganda, disinformation and government corruption fueled by the rich and powerful who are “buying” candidates while politicizing the Supreme Court, American values can be restored. In order to make progress, we must have free and fair voting procedures that encourage participation instead of laws that suppress it.

Biden can’t unilaterally solve all our problems since congressional legislation is required. When representatives and senators fail to work together to address our nation’s needs, they must be replaced in 2022’s November election. Candidates who simply complain about problems don’t deserve our votes.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington

