The for-profit American healthcare system can be both the best and the worst in the civilized world.

When it's the worst it is usually because of insurance.

Take for instance, the American healthcare response to the genetic disorder hereditary hemochromatosis. This inherited disorder, which causes too much iron to be absorbed into the body, can lead to liver and heart failure if not properly treated.

The good news is that proper treatment involves therapeutic phlebotomy or controlled bleeds at regular intervals to reduce the amount of iron stored in the body.

Unfortunately, patients must be made aware of the disorder, which sometimes shows no signs until it is too late. That is where insurance comes into play.

When American doctors order CBCs (complete blood counts) these CBCs do not always include tests for serum ferritin, high counts of which can strongly suggest H.H., which must then be confirmed through genetic testing.

Cheryl Garrett of the Iron Disorders Institute explains: "The complication is with serum ferritin which requires an additional tube of blood. Most insurance companies will not reimburse for this extra tube. Years ago, all iron tests were included. Sadly, they were removed (unbundled in 1999) and physicians were told they must diagnose first and then order the tests."

Approximately one in 250 Americans has this disorder. Many don't know it. How many of these Americans are being victimized because of medical ignorance and/or insurance greed?

Bob Holliday, Bloomington