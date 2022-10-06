LETTER: Disheartened by autism article

As a local speech-language pathologist and a recent ISU graduate, I like to consider myself an activist, advocate and an agent for change in the realm of special education. It's very important to me that I hear from a variety of people who considered themselves disabled or impacted to communicate their perspectives with others the best I can.

When I read the article "Catching Autism Early" that included information and opinions from Dr. Tanushree Singhal from The Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (September 29), I found myself feeling very frustrated and shocked. I found this article to be very deficit-based, insulting, and disheartening as it represented the autism spectrum as primarily a highly-severe and negative disorder.

Beyond using outdated and harmful terms like "low and high-functioning," which can be reductive to people's abilities to function "appropriately" in society, it also alluded to the hope of finding a cure and reducing symptoms of the condition. In my experience, my friends and my clients who are autistic have accepted and promoted their beautiful, neuro-diverse identities without the perspective that their condition is a problem to themselves and society at large.

Articles that continue to promote the idea that autism and other neuro-diversities are a problem are contributing to less-inclusive futures for us all, especially when they are being promoted by organizations as large as The Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

That being said, I do believe that families and individuals deserve support and services as are recommended by professionals and specialists who evaluate them. People who self-diagnose themselves also deserve support so they may live the best lives possible. We can do better, and we will when we recognize the importance of the language we use to describe important members of our community.

Sarah Greenberg, Bloomington