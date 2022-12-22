LETTER: Discuss options about end-of-life

Individual choice at the end of life is an important issue, and I was interested to read John Crisp’s piece “Who gets to decide when and how we die?” I am always thankful to see compassionate discussion about end-of-life options in our local press. However, it feels important that our community is provided with clear information about the differences between the Canadian euthanasia laws Mr. Crisp references, and American medical aid-in-dying policies.

Medical aid in dying is authorized in 10 states and Washington D.C. It allows a terminally ill, mentally capable adult, with a prognosis of six months or less to live, the option to request a prescription from their doctor for medication they can decide to self-ingest to die peacefully in their sleep. This is only available to those who are terminally ill, and does not allow for anyone aside from the dying person to administer the medication. U.S. laws are explicitly different from those in Canada which allow for euthanasia, even for those without a terminal illness under certain circumstances.

Oregon was the first U.S. state to authorize medical aid in dying, more than 25 years ago. My father utilized the Oregon Death with Dignity Act in 2015, surrounded by loved ones, after much thoughtful consideration and a full life, well lived.

I am now an advocate for medical aid in dying, which is not currently authorized in Illinois. Polling shows that most Americans would like the option, and believe all of us should be allowed to make the right choice for ourselves, with the support of those we love. As conversations around end-of-life options continue, and when legislation one day comes to Illinois, I want to be sure that people have accurate information to make informed decisions.

Sarah Breeden, Normal