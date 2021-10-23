LETTER: Difficult to accept Trump

A while back I submitted an opinion to the Pantagraph which in essence said that if you did not want your children to grow up to talk and act like Donald Trump you should vote him out. You did that. This man, while he was president for four years, did great harm to our democracy.

Trump has, through his unrelenting comments about our unfair elections, unfair press and unfairness to himself in particular, has managed to divide our citizens like no foreign power has ever been able to. While mister has never yet been held accountable for his actions concerning Jan. 6 the rumor is that may run for president again in 2024.

To the electorate who think Trump is the second coming, I would suggest you first review former dictators to be and then think very hard about what he really wants. I find it very hard to accept that a man who has so richly enjoyed the blessings of a free society is so hell bent on destroying it.

Jack Melzer, Champaign

