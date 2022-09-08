LETTER: Difference between progressives, regressives

White men of weak character who disrespect women and minorities think the Supreme Court’s recent rulings are just fine because they undo progress made during the past century. They use the words “woke,” “liberals” and “progressives” as if those terms have negative connotations to insult Americans focused on a better future in our modern world. Let’s consider why they have such extreme views and contrast their time warp mentalities with today’s realities.

Woke people with open minds seek new information and understand how past suppression and marginalization of women and minorities still hinder their equality. The opposite of the woke are the willfully unaware who reject new ideas, close their minds to facts, are self-centered, lack empathy and prefer falsehoods over truth.

Liberals are generous and value women and people from different racial, ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds. They know America benefits from diversity and advocate teaching accurate content insuring everyone has equal opportunities. They favor using resources wisely improving everybody’s quality of life, while conservatives long for older days when they had privileges and advantages others didn’t. Their beliefs were rarely challenged, so now they resist change, fearing competition with women and minorities.

Progressives are determined to move forward adapting to the future, creating and inventing methods and technology to solve problems with goals of protecting the environment and strengthening the economy so we’re healthier and more productive. But regressives want to block their efforts with outdated ideologies and ensuing harmful consequences like loss of rights and benefits that have made America a better country with the potential of library and justice for all.

We must be mindful of today’s realities when voting and reject disloyal, Un-American Republicans who unethically installed our current extremist Supreme Court so it can be reformed before democracy is destroyed.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington