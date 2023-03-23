Unit 5 is cutting freshman sports, no fifth-grade band, some other after school activities that they support if the amendment fails.

This is the same amendment that failed in November 2022 and they haven't made any changes or made an effort to cut more money deficits. No, they will not cut Friday night football, they will not cut administration jobs because they say they have already have one of the lowest ratios. They want to use the increase in our taxes, which is 65% of the total bill (check it out) to pay off some of their 2008 bonds, which is only 3%, and use the money to pay more teachers, and other staff. The educational fund cannot by law used for other things.

The state of Illinois mandates certain programs which Unit 5 does. But they also support other programs that are not mandated, yet these are not on the chopping block. A parent who pays for private school (Calvary Academy, Cornerstone, home school, Trinity Lutheran, Epiphany, Central Catholic, Corpus Christi, or any school besides Unit 5) will pay more taxes in 2024 and beyond.

Your home will be worth at least what it is now no matter how the vote goes. Value like taxes will always increase whether it is gasoline, natural gas, electricity or groceries.

Don't let the Unit 5 cuts scare you. It's a scare tactic to get your vote. You vote yes because you have kids in Unit 5 or you work there.

No one likes to pay more taxes. Have those in Unit 5 pay their own way. I am tired of paying for something that doesn't benefit everyone but only a few. Vote no.

Frank Kor Sr., Normal