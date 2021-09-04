LETTER: Desire for school choice is increasing

Since the pandemic came into our lives over one year ago, Real Clear Opinion Research polling showed support for school choice among registered Democrats rose from 59% in April 2020 to 70% in June 2021. Whether or not students should be required to wear masks was the issue most cited as the cause for the increase.

According to a June poll from Real Clear Opinion Research, of 1762 registered voters, a majority support school choice (74% vs. 16% opposed, while 10% are unsure).

This is true across party lines, with 83% of Republicans, 69% of Independents, and 70% of Democrats saying they strongly or somewhat support school choice. These results represent a marked increase in support for school choice among registered voters since similar polling was conducted in April 2020.

Overall support has increased from 64% to 74%;. Democrat support has increased from 59% to 70%.

It remains to be seen if elected officials of all stripes take heed of these shifts among the electorate and by their words and actions cater to the needs of students and their parents rather than to vested interests.

John Ryan, Bloomington

