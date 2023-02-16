Ask not what you can do for your country – ask what the hard working taxpayers of this nation can do for you. The Democrats and their political base must truly believe that is what JFK meant to say in his inaugural speech.

Baked in the recent trillion dollar bills initiated by the Congressional Democrats is plenty of pork barrel spending. America’s debt exceeds $30 trillion and is unsustainable. A big portion of this debt can be attributed to monies allocated for building and maintaining a cradle-to-grave welfare state in America. Politicians, particularly Democrat lawmakers, have figured out that it’s a lot easier to fund spending bills by borrowing rather than raising taxes.

Predictably, the states with the highest debt tend to be Democrat-run ‘blue states’. Illinois is a good example of what happens when Democrats are in charge. Government grows and becomes a bigger part of our lives. Numerous bills get passed that tax its citizens to the limit, and when that runs out, the debt load increases.

Illinois has received billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds, and short-term budget forecasts are positive. But as we know, old habits are hard to break. The Democrats have baked into the Illinois Constitution perpetual perks for a growing number of government employees, but have yet to identify an offset for this expense.

With the Democrat Party’s focus on maintaining power regardless of cost, expect to see more irresponsible programs initiated. To secure votes, programs like ‘student loan forgiveness’, ‘slave descendant reparations’, ‘welcoming centers’ (for illegal immigrants) and ‘cash bail elimination’ are all being pursued. Living within our means, securing borders, and maintaining law and order are not a high priority with Democrat lawmakers. Sadly, too many voters that want something for nothing keep them in power.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington