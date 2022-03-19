LETTER:: Democrats' platform shows true colors

I was perusing the DNC Party Platform web page recently. Incredibly, it appears to be a longer read than Tolstoy’s "War and Peace" novel.

I must say that every conceivable gripe a dependent, woke, or entitled individual could have is addressed. In the preamble section, it is stated that “diversity is our greatest strength” and “protest is among the highest forms of patriotism.”

A recent example of the importance the Democrats put on diversity is the President’s choice for the current Supreme Court vacancy. Most Americans would have preferred that he select the candidate based on the individual’s qualifications, not race. The recent Olympian’s act of turning her back to our flag while the national anthem was playing at the track & field trials is no doubt a good example of what the Democrat Party views as a high form of patriotism.

In the "Building a Stronger, Fairer Economy" section it is stated: “there is a persistent, pernicious racial wealth gap holding millions of Americans back.” As a reference, a comparison of white incomes to other ethnic groups is then spelled out. Once again, the focus is on race. Evidently, white Americans are the problem, particularly the wealthy ones.

In the "Healing The Soul of America" section, the Democrats state that they want to enact ambitious measures to fix the structural racism present here in America. They want “to pursue truth and promote racial healing; and to study reparations.” Hmmm. When I see the word ‘reparations’, that sounds like we owe big bucks to someone. If this is about compensating slave descendants, we could easily be talking about another Democrat trillion dollar spending bill.

That’s all for now, but to really discover the headwaters of racial divisiveness and class envy in America, please read the DNC Party Platform web page.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

