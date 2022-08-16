LETTER: Democrats have become traitors

Once again, the corrupt Democrat Party using corrupted Democrat agencies have weaponized the federal bureaucracy to ruin a political opponent. Invading former President Trump’s private home and making off with his private possessions is proof positive that the Democrat party has become a banana-republic communist entity.

Not only has Biden and the Democrats ruined our economy, ruined our energy industry, ruined our border and ruined our public education, now they seek to arrest political rivals. Joe Biden and the Democrat party have decided to use the hack government agencies to become like the CCP and KGB.

All this right before the elections. They have become traitors to the American people. Vote them all out of office.

James Bourke, Normal