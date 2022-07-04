LETTER: Democrats had multiple opportunities

Roe was ruled on in 1973. From 1977-1981, Democratic President Jimmy Carter had a Democrat-controlled congress. Yet, reproductive rights were not legislated nationally.

From 1993-1995, Democratic President Bill Clinton had a Democrat-controlled Congress. Yet, reproductive rights were not legislated nationally.

From 2009-2011, Democratic President Barack Obama had a super-majority in Congress. He explicitly campaigned on passing legislation protecting reproductive rights. Again, reproductive rights were not legislated nationally.

Currently, Democratic President Joe Biden has a Democrat-controlled Congress. Despite having almost two months to prepare for Roe being overturned, the Democrats have done nothing to protect the right to bodily autonomy.

Elections have consequences. That should include the 2020 election, whose consequences are actively occurring (despite the delusions of some in the GOP). Instead of action, people are being told the only thing they can do is vote blue in November. From the president all the way down to the local McDems, vote blue no matter who, and if you aren’t actively working for the party machine to elect more politicians (and consolidate the power of the Democratic status quo) you are just as bad as those darned Republicans not currently in control of Congress.

This is gaslighting, period.

Anyone who thinks Democrats have a chance of retaining control of Congress in November after the innumerable broken promises of the Biden Administration is as nihilistic as those who say, “Believe in God, so you can go to heaven.” It’s utter fantasy.

When a handful of Republicans did the literal bare minimum and voted to impeach Trump, local parties formally censured all of them, and their careers died. Local Democratic parties should actively warn Democrats in Congress that failure to protect bodily autonomy will be the end of their political careers.

Democrats we call your bluff, .

Zachary Gittrich, Bloomington

