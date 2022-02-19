LETTER: Democrats' concepts can't be trusted

Considering their recent struggles, I was wondering what election strategy the Democrats would adopt this year. It’s a sure bet that the race card will be played often to discredit potential opposition candidates. But recent liberal pundit contributors to the opinion section of the Pantagraph may have already spilled the beans. It appears that voting rights legislation will be the main theme.

In one opinion article contributed by Jonathan Bernstein last month, the author linked the so-called January 6 insurrection with Senate consideration of voting rights legislation. He’s very concerned about preserving the republic, and if necessary, supports mass protests promoting new voting rights legislation.

Another January article in the newspaper contributed by Christopher Dale states “It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States.” He’s concerned with limits put on acceptable forms of voter ID, and certain restrictions on how ballots are delivered in some Republican run states.

These concerns are addressed in the Democrats’ proposed voting rights legislation. Washington, D.C. bureaucrats would take control from the states to insure that, among other things, vote harvesting and liberal ID requirements are enforced. Most Americans oppose vote harvesting and want voter ID presented.

If unaccountable federal bureaucrats control state voting practices, preserving the republic will be difficult. Let’s take a look at recent voting legislation enacted in a liberal Democrat-run city. The New York City mayor just signed into law a provision allowing 800,000 non citizens to vote in local elections. This in effect allows foreign citizens to decide American elections. This appears to counter the state constitution which states all ‘citizens’ are allowed to vote. Since many Democrats believe non-citizens should have a substantial voice in how we are governed, why should we trust their party to dictate voting rights?

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

