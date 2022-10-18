LETTER: Democrats being dishonest with lies

You’ve heard the expression ‘a cat has nine lives’. But are you aware of these nine lies of the donkey? These are the often expressed misstatements made by Democrat Party officials, political candidates, and their supporters. Beware of those stating the following:

1. The border is secure. (Currently, the biggest whopper is the claim that our porous southern border is secured. Millions of illegal immigrants crossing into our country since Biden took office indicate otherwise.)

2. Inflation is under control. (Despite Americans suffering through the worst inflation in decades, Democrat leaders are in denial about the negative effects of the rising costs for most Americans.)

3. We inherited this problem from the prior administration. (This is the typical White House response concerning inflation and immigration issues.)

4. Defunding police improves public safety. (It didn’t take long for this Democrat blue state practice to implode.)

5. ‘No cash bail’ is a much fairer criminal justice practice. (When criminals are quickly returned to the streets, bad things happen.)

6. Conservatives and Republicans are either “semi-fascist,” “racist” or “sexist.” (When liberal Democrat political candidates and pundits can’t find a way to discredit their conservative opponents, these words are often expressed.)

7. Our democracy is in jeopardy. (This is what Democrats say when their poll numbers stink.)

8. We have an extremist Supreme Court. (Democrats say this because they can no longer avoid legislative scrutiny while attempting to dump controversial progressive policies on us.)

9. Illinois needs a ‘Workers Right Amendment’. (Unfortunately, this Democrat- backed union power grab attempt puts our state and its taxpayers at an economic disadvantage compared to right-to-work states.)

The above mentioned assertions are communicated over and over by Democrat leaders and pundits, simply to deceive the electorate. Democrats want to stay in power, even if it means being dishonest.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington