LETTER: Democrats are destroying America

I realize it's not polite to laugh at other's misery but when the misery is caused strictly by the Democrat party, well, it's hard to resist laughing. To quote Obama's radical leftist minister the infamous Jerimiah Wright, "America's chickens are coming home to roost".

For you see, when Biden took over less than two years ago, our country's economy was humming along, gas was cheap, our border was secure, crime was low (except for large Democrat cities) and our enemies still respected us. Enter Joe Biden and the Democrat party.

He immediately shut down the Keystone pipeline and gasoline shot up to $5 per gallon, inflation hit 8.2%, a 40-year high, crime went through the roof with cashless bail and the Taliban was rearmed with $80 billion of our latest military equipment in the Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco. In less than two years, Biden had left his mark.

Illinois is totally Democratic controlled and the first thing Governor Pritzker does is raise car registration rates three times to over $150. trailer fees from $18 to $120, and have Illinois rated No. 50 in the state credit rating, dead last. His latest scam is the Safe-T Act, which is anything but.

All the Democrats have to offer is lies, deceit, scams and high taxes. Vote R this election and you can help bring their house of cards crashing to the ground.

If you want to continue to destroy America, then vote D.

Terry White, Bloomington