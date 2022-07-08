LETTER: Declaration not based on Christianity

Regarding the recent letter to the editor entitled “Tell the story of Adams, Jefferson” (July 7), the opinion that “The Declaration reflects Christian beliefs for both:…,” based on a book Jefferson assembled about Jesus, and that an Adams phrase was influenced by Christianity, is not strong evidence that the Declaration of Independence was based on Christianity. Subtly influenced? Perhaps. However, the separation of church and state is highly evident in the words and actions of both men throughout their lives.

“While Jefferson was a firm theist, the God in which he believed was not the traditional Christian divinity. Jefferson rejected the notion of the Trinity and Jesus’ divinity. He rejected Biblical miracles, the resurrection, the atonement, and original sin (believing that God could not fault or condemn all humanity for the sins of others, a gross injustice)" (Jefferson to William Short, October 31, 1819). In neither the eighteenth century nor today would most people consider a person with those views a “Christian.”

From the 1988 publication “The Adams-Jefferson Letters: The Complete Correspondence Between Thomas Jefferson and Abigail and John Adams”: “This would be the best of all possible worlds, if there were no religion in it.” And from the 1797 edition of “A Defence of the Constitutions of Government of the United States of America”: “The United States of America have exhibited, perhaps, the first example of governments erected on the simple principles of nature. . . . [In] the formation of the American governments . . . it will never be pretended that any persons employed in that service had interviews with the gods, or were in any degree under the influence of heaven. . . . These governments were contrived merely by the use of reason and the senses.”

Good research presents more than selected evidence.

Roger Garrett, Bloomington