LETTER: Decide if you love or hate country

Letters to the Editor

There are a good many people in this country that need to read and sing the anthem – "My Country ‘Tis of Thee" – and really digest the words. There are a lot of people who need to decide if they love or hate our country. If they hate our country they need to pack up and leave for a country that better suits them. If they love our country they need to look to uphold our constitution and work to keep our country free.

The majority of people don’t want a socialist country. Many people don’t realize what socialism is. Look it up and read the explanation. Also look at socialist countries like Cuba and Venezuela.

Also freedom is not free. We have to work to get free and work to stay free. A good many people have forgotten that or don’t want us to be free. I believe those people are in the minority and the majority needs to overrule them.

Lois A. Vetter, Gibson City

