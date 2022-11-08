LETTER: Day care is an important job

Day care workers are not highly available and are underpaid.

After 42 years of working with children and their families, I can say there were some Mondays that I wanted to call in sick. The desire and drive to help families in the day care is rough some days. Families are as busy and tired as the teachers. Not many realize what lesson plans, diapering, cleaning and caring entails, especially when you have eight 2-year-olds.

It’s not a well paying job or one with lots of hugs and thank yous.

However it is the most important job (next to parenting) that one can do which has a long term effect on the child’s early learning at kindergarten.

We teach socializing and empathy and launch their ability to sit still, listen, stay in line, wait for a toy.

A day care teachers life is not glamorous nor will it fill your pockets with cash.

However, if you play your cards right, you can sit and remember days that parents said they love your support. You might even get a hug.

Keep plugging away at making the little things count, because one day you will look back and remember the special days with your “kiddoes.”

Day care teachers make a difference. We are forming the minds of the next leaders in America.

Go find another job as important as that.

Darlene Brooks, Bloomington