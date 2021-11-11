LETTER: Davis, LaHood do country a disservice

It looks like U.S. Representatives LaHood and Davis who represent Bloomington-Normal are test-driving the latest GOP excuse for not voting for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which contains the investments needed to finally address our crumbling roads and bridges, rural broadband needs, inland waterways, transportation systems, and much more.

LaHood and Davis claimed they couldn’t possibly have voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill (that 19 Republican Senators, including leader Mitch McConnell, voted for) because it’s supposedly tied to a “radical social agenda” in the reconciliation bill.

Nice try, but the inconvenient truth for Davis and LaHood is the infrastructure bill was a stand-alone spending package.

They could have chosen to support a bill that the country has desperately needed for many years, years during which Republicans claimed they were in favor of such legislation, even though they never offered up any fixes to our frayed infrastructure while they were in total control of congress. (How manly fake “infrastructure weeks” came and went when the GOP controlled the House, Senate and Presidency?)

It’s more likely Davis and LaHood failed to vote for the infrastructure bill because doing so contributes to a perceived “win” for President Biden. Too bad they put the needs of their party ahead of those of their constituents.

Now they’re trying mightily to put lipstick on this pig, so don’t let them. The reconciliation bill may pass, or it may not; two Democratic senators alone could kill it. But a critically needed infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support is apparently a bridge too far for Davis and LaHood.

Maureen O'Keefe, Normal

