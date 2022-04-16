LETTER: Darren Bailey is a man of his word

Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Darren Bailey, is a lifelong Christian conservative. He and his wife, Cindy, have voted Republican each and every year, whether a consolidated, mid-term or presidential election.
A recent ad stated that Darren 'voted Obama into office,' that he 'might have voted for Biden,' and that he, 'breaks with Trump.'
The facts are that in 2008, Darren voted for John McCain and in 2016 and 2020, voted for Donald Trump.
An attendee at one of Darren's hundreds of meet and greets asked Darren about the 2008 primary election. Darren had a conversation with this attendee about in 2008 when Rush Limbaugh put out a plea for conservatives to pull a Democrat spring 'primary' election ballot and vote against Hillary Clinton. Darren continued on how, like many of us, he and Cindy obliged. Darren explained that he didn’t know who he voted for that spring but that he voted against Hillary. In jest, Darren even said that he, ‘might have voted for Biden.’ The attendee had a hidden recorder, and now those isolated five words are being plastered anywhere and everywhere. We the people are smarter than that.
Several times on social media and his website, Darren has shared photo ops with President Trump as well as words of encouragement to Darren from Trump. Darren chose his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, partly because of her support for President Trump.
Darren Bailey is a man of his word. His voting record proves it.
Tanya Blumenshine, Normal