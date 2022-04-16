LETTER: Darren Bailey is a man of his word

An attendee at one of Darren's hundreds of meet and greets asked Darren about the 2008 primary election. Darren had a conversation with this attendee about in 2008 when Rush Limbaugh put out a plea for conservatives to pull a Democrat spring 'primary' election ballot and vote against Hillary Clinton. Darren continued on how, like many of us, he and Cindy obliged. Darren explained that he didn’t know who he voted for that spring but that he voted against Hillary. In jest, Darren even said that he, ‘might have voted for Biden.’ The attendee had a hidden recorder, and now those isolated five words are being plastered anywhere and everywhere. We the people are smarter than that.