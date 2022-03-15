LETTER: Darren Bailey is a man of action

In 2019, our state representatives were under heavy, heavy pressure to vote yes for the Senate Bill that doubled our gas tax as well as raised 19 other taxes/fees in our state. Seven brave freshman state representatives stood up and voted no for that bill, SB1939. These brave reps were nicknamed ‘The No Row’ as well as ‘The Magnificent Seven,’ for this no vote and many other tax-raising bills they’ve voted against. Republican gubernatorial candidate Sen. Darren Bailey is one of those then-freshman reps who stuck his neck out for we the people.
You can find this information by doing an internet search for, ‘Republicans who voted to increase the gas tax in Illinois in 2019.’
Darren Bailey is a man of action, not just words. Let’s all mark our calendars/set reminders in our phones right now to remember to vote on June 28. Illinois is our home.
Tanya Blumenshine, Normal