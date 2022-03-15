LETTER: Darren Bailey is a man of action

In 2019, our state representatives were under heavy, heavy pressure to vote yes for the Senate Bill that doubled our gas tax as well as raised 19 other taxes/fees in our state. Seven brave freshman state representatives stood up and voted no for that bill, SB1939. These brave reps were nicknamed ‘The No Row’ as well as ‘The Magnificent Seven,’ for this no vote and many other tax-raising bills they’ve voted against. Republican gubernatorial candidate Sen. Darren Bailey is one of those then-freshman reps who stuck his neck out for we the people.