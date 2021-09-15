LETTER: Darkness spoils ISU halftime show

September 4, my ISU roommate (class of ’67) now from the Chicago area and I (class of ’68) attended the first home ISU football game of the season. He and I had both been members of the marching band and were looking forward to seeing this year’s marching band play at halftime.

We got to see the band warm up around Cook Hall and we heard the band play at the Y before entering the football field. As the Redbirds were leading Butler and halftime was near, an announcement was made that because this was ISU’s first game since before the pandemic during halftime there would be fireworks and the field lights would be turned off while the band performed the show.

Whose idea was it to do this? Would the football team been allowed to play in the dark? How disappointing for the two of us and for many in the stands who had come from out of town to see their sons and daughters perform with the band.

Some ISU higher-ups need to have a serious conversation with the person who made the decision to keep the excited band fans and parents from enjoying the full audio and visual entertainment of the halftime show.

Victor Palomino, Normal

