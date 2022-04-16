LETTER: Dangerous to get news from biased sources

Columnist Michael Reagan and several letters to the editor contributors illustrate how dysfunctional one’s mind becomes when living in an extremely partisan disinformation bubble. Reagan’s ramblings and some letter writers’ opinions are based on outdated Fox News and internet myths plus “alternative GOP facts” that are discredited propaganda and lies. Unfortunately vulnerable persons without critical thinking skills or factual knowledge can’t distinguish between truths or falsehoods causing serious threats to our health, domestic tranquility and democracy.

The COVID-10 pandemic became much worse than fake information and partisan personal freedom dogma fueled refusals to wear masks and get vaccinated. Therefore, tens of millions were infected while a million have died, costing trillions in economic damage and untold suffering and grief.

Far too many still question election outcomes because GOP officials continue claiming the 2020 election was stolen, although all 50 states certified votes and scores of false fraud claims were dismissed by courts at every level including the Supreme Court. Some republicans, like Tazewell County’s Clerk, even blame Democrats for the problems stemming from Trump’s 2016 campaign’s Russia connections that spurred Mueller’s investigation. The Mueller report clearly established Russian interference and Attorney General Barr signed off on indicating over a dozen Russians plus credible evidence showed Trump obstructed justice hindering the investigation.

“Clinton conspiracy” and Democratic hoax” believers must have failed to read the lengthy, detailed report, almost as long and complicated as “War and Peace.”

Those who consume only biased news coverage think Putin is a strong leader and Biden’s a weakling. In reality, Putin’s an evil thug seeking revenge against Zelenskyy for not helping Trump get reelected, which would’ve led to NATO’s collapse and Russia’s annexation of Ukraine. However, Biden’s strong moral leadership has recruited the U.N., NATO and many other democracies to help Ukraine defeat Putin.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington

