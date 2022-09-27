LETTER: Dangerous criminals can still be held

The elimination of cash bail, a provision of the SAFE-T act that will go into effect in January 2023, has nothing to do with letting dangerous criminals loose.

Bail as currently practiced discriminates against the poor. Anyone who has the money gets out of jail, including some accused of violent crimes. Isn’t it better to keep people in jail on the basis of their perceived danger to the public rather than only because they can’t afford bail? Judges always have the power to keep people they consider dangerous in jail, and that remains in place with the SAFE-T act.

The purpose of bail is not to protect the public (since people get out if they have the money), but rather to guarantee that they will show up for their trial date. As Judge Knecht commented at a public event in Normal on Sept. 20, the overwhelming majority of people do show up for their court dates. The danger of flight is not something that requires cash bail.

The SAFE-T act is an important step in making our criminal justice system more equitable. Under the bail system, people often lost their jobs and suffered other family hardships while sitting in jail when they had not been convicted of any crime, and when what they were accused of was a non-violent offense.

Julie Prandi, Bloomington