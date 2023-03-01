Decisions made by the Bloomington City Council today invariably affect the future and the type of community in which we live. A city council candidate not only needs an ability to master the intricacies of local government but also recognize and articulate a vision of the community’s future and how to achieve it. Fourth Ward candidate John Danenberger has these abilities.

His leadership on community boards, ability to listen, and his commitment to transparent communications between the city and its residents make him an outstanding candidates. His service on the Planning Commission means he knows the importance of hearing all sides of a story, weighing the evidence, and making a decision. A Bloomington native, Danenberger understands and values our community’s diversity.

Danenberger is committed to building for our future, realizing that choosing stagnation precludes investment in economic investment and growth. An important issue in Ward Four, home to many historic dwellings, is protecting that advantage and Danenberger is committed to do so. His energetic approach is framed by experience in the community and local government. His commitment to open communications, appreciation for a diverse community, and a determination to build for the future, make John Danenberger a good choice for Ward Four and the city of Bloomington.

Bob Sampson, Bloomington