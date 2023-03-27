I would like to give my full-throated endorsement to John Danenberger in his bid for Bloomington Ward 4 city council. John is a consummate neighbor and member of this community. He does more than anybody I know to bring people together in the name of civic-mindedness and public good.

My family and I have benefitted from his generosity and commitment to social unity, and I can think of no person who is better suited to fill this role with the best intentions for our neighborhoods, our businesses, and our momentum as a growing city.

John recognizes the value of our town and its residents and will work tirelessly to achieve growth for all. No games. No gimmicks. Just a good person with great values and vision.

I’m honored to call him a friend and just as honored to endorse and vote for him.

Ryan Kerr, Bloomington