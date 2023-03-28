John Wyatt Danenberger is the best choice to serve Ward 4 on the Bloomington City Council. I have known John personally and professionally for decades. John was born and raised in Bloomington and after living and working around the world, he returned home to raise his family.

John loves Bloomington. He is a champion for issues that impact us all: safer streets, improving waste management, historic preservation, investing in infrastructure, and supporting our public servants and first responders. For nearly four years, he continues to serve on Bloomington's Planning Commission. He volunteers on the boards of directors for local organizations, including Milestones Early Learning Center, Shakespeare Festival, McLean County Habitat for Humanity, and PONY Baseball. You might see him and his family biking to the farmer's market on Saturdays, setting up for his neighborhood block party and concert, and shopping at small businesses in Ward 4.

John solves problems. From his service to our nation in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps to serving as a volunteer lawyer with the Bloomington office of Prairie State Legal Services, John understands how to listen to different perspectives, investigate the facts, build consensus, and deliver solutions. He will bring his diverse experiences, talents, and passion to the Bloomington City Council.

John is the most qualified to be the next voice for Ward 4 on the Bloomington City Council. Friends in Ward 4, please vote for John Wyatt Danenberger on Election Day, April 4, or by voting early.

John Kim, Bloomington