LETTER: Danenberger is our best choice

John Danenberger has the knowledge, energy, and dedication to get results. He's proven that. He's proven it throughout his education, career, and military service. The people of Bloomington Ward 4 are fortunate that he's ready to go to work on our behalf. In fact, he already has a head start.

I've seen John at countless community events -- even hosting community events -- where he honestly engaged discussion and listened to a range of opinions. He's gained insight and experience by serving on the Bloomington Planning Commission, as well as the on boards for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, McLean County Habitat for Humanity and PONY Baseball.

John has proven that he'll listen to the people of Ward 4, and that he'll use knowledge, energy, and dedication to get results for us. That's why he is everyone's best choice for Ward 4 Alderman.

Ryan Edwards Bertrand, Bloomington