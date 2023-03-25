Local elections matter. City council members aim to represent the community and advocate for — among other things — improved infrastructure, accessibility, revitalization, public libraries, and zoning requirements that serve the greater good. People who step up to serve are not easily cast into one-dimensional caricatures, but good candidates are responsive, respectful, and curious. They ask tough questions and engage in civil debate. John Danenberger does all of this. The best candidates also recognize the complexities inherent in representative leadership. They balance competing prioritizes and analyze problems with potential opportunities for growth. John does this uniquely well.

I have known John for many years and am impressed by his kindness, intelligence, and ability to bring people together. During the darkest days of COVID, John organized a neighborhood group that would routinely (and safely) walk the streets to ensure that residents were okay. He coordinated an annual neighborhood festival that continues to grow, and his service on the Planning Commission demonstrates his ability to understand municipal code, resident’s concerns, and economic development.

I have served for four years on Bloomington City Council and am proud that we have made clear, albeit incremental, progress on infrastructure and on public facilities. Taxes have not increased by 28% over the past four years, as some have recently claimed. Total expenditures have increased roughly 28% over that time, but total expenditures are not the same as taxes. Moreover, expenditures in the most recently proposed budget include capital projects ($12.8 million higher) which are being materially funded from ARPA and reserves. These proposed expenditures also include a $10 million investment in roads as we continue expedited improvements in sewer and stormwater systems.

John Danenberger will serve Ward 4 well by ensuring that these improvements continue in addition to investing in a better quality of life for all.

Julie Emig, Bloomington