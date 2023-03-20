Join me in voting for John Wyatt Danenberger for Bloomington City Council Ward 4.

John is an accomplished attorney, a veteran, a proven leader and a dedicated public servant. Through his involvement on the planning commission and serving on the boards of multiple local organizations, John is very familiar with working together to meet challenges and solve problems. As a Bloomington-Normal native, John has a valuable perspective on issues that face our community such as infrastructure, city services, and public safety. From his breadth of experiences, John has the knowledge to address issues in practical and innovative ways with the best interest of the taxpayer in mind.

John has a strong sense of community and understands the importance of the historic character of not only Ward 4 but all of Bloomington. He is very approachable, will listen with an open mind to concerns and varying perspectives, and be a strong advocate for our neighborhoods. While there are challenges to meet and important issues to tackle, John’s wide variety of experiences, knowledge of our community, and his ability to connect with people will serve Ward 4 and all of Bloomington well.

We need someone in city government who will passionately represent the interests of Ward 4 and who can build consensus to deliver results for all of us. There is no doubt in my mind that the person for this job is John. Early voting is going on now. I encourage my neighbors in Ward 4 to cast your vote for John Wyatt Danenberger anytime between now and election day on April 4. Visit danenbergerward4.com for more information.

Matt Reed, Bloomington