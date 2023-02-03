We live in a great community. People who are new to our community are often surprised at the high quality of life found here. Yet, we often take many of the basic things that make Bloomington a comfortable place to live for granted.

In order to sustain our quality of life, we need to be sensitive to the aging infrastructure of our community. As a community, we need to be proactive and creative in maintaining our sewer, water, roads, and parks. Also, we cannot neglect the core of our city or properties that have fallen into disuse.

I am supporting John Danenberger for Bloomington City Council, Ward 4. John appreciates the importance of infrastructure issues for our city and will work hard to maintain what we have as well as look creatively to the future.

John Pryor, Bloomington