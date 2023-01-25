LETTER: Danenberger for city council

I wholeheartedly support John Danenberger for Ward 4 city council member and encourage other Ward 4 residents to do so as well.

John is a generous and strongly civic-minded member of our community who already devotes himself to public service, from his work on the City of Bloomington Planning Commission and the board of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival to the organizing of the annual White Center block party.

Those who have met John know the great pleasure he takes in learning about new friends and neighbors, reminiscing about Bloomington’s past, and imagining our community’s bright future. I am confident that he will be a dedicated advocate for Ward 4 interests and issues — as he already is — and more so, that he will be there to listen to all residents when they have concerns that might be addressed at the council level.

Local government matters, and it is important that Ward 4 be represented by someone who embodies the best our community has to offer. I cannot imagine a more perfect candidate for this position than John Danenberger.

Daniel Platt, Bloomington