I’m supporting John Danenberger for Bloomington City Council because I know he is a good neighbor and here’s how that will make him a good council member: He is a studious listener to both the old timers and newcomers to our historic neighborhood. He’s a learner and problem solver. I have observed that he thinks with others to find workable and worthy solutions. He cares about all of our children, families and elders, and has come to lead us in celebrating milestones and traditions, having fun together, and strengthening our connections.