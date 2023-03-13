John Danenberger is the right choice to represent Ward 4 in the City of Bloomington. As a neighbor of John’s, I’ve been able to get to know him over the last several years and I know he will be an outstanding elected official for the City of Bloomington.

John’s role in the Planning Commission in addition to his understanding of the official city plan will allow him to transition well to the City Council. John currently serves on other boards in the community because he values our community and is committed to making it a better place to live and raise a family. Living in a historical neighborhood, John understands that we need investments in infrastructure so we have safe roads and properly functioning sewer systems.

John will not only represent the residents of Ward 4, but because of his commonsense approach and excellent ability to listen he will advocate for all Bloomington residents.

Please join me in voting for John Danenberger for Bloomington City Council Ward 4 on or before April 4.

Mike Raikes, Bloomington