Years ago, our family chose a cute fixer-upper in the White Place neighborhood. We soon discovered that we had hit the neighbor jackpot, surrounded by incredible people. One of those neighbors is John Danenberger, who is running for the city council representing Ward 4. John and his family intentionally chose to return to his hometown.

On a day-to-day level, we have all benefited from John’s passion for community - from teaching all the kids how to play Ghost in the Graveyard, to chili cookoffs to hosting huge block parties. He has a knack for listening to people, and knowing just what is needed.

When we discovered that we would need a new council person, I was one of several people who actively encouraged John to run for this position. Watching John’s servant leadership in our neighborhood, and in our community with the Shakespeare Festival and the city planning commission is inspiring.

John is an innovative thinker who will look for ways to build consensus and move the ward and city forward. I encourage you to vote for him on April 4.

Jennie Edwards Bertrand, Bloomington